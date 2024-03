Festival of lights

A few years ago, we went to see Zagreb's Festival of Lights, and it was so good that A. and I decided to go check it out again. Even though it was raining a bit, we still had a good time. We walked for around 4 hours to see all the lights after a free dinner at Monkey Place, where you throw a dice, and if you get number 6, you get a free dinner. I managed to throw the number 6.