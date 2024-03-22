Previous
FF by nami
Photo 3744

FF

Today, we went to the faculty that A. used to visit a few years ago when she was there on an Erasmus exchange. We decided to get coffee for 50 cents and just hang out in front of the building until we had to leave for our train.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Eva

@nami
1025% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise