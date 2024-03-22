Sign up
Photo 3744
FF
Today, we went to the faculty that A. used to visit a few years ago when she was there on an Erasmus exchange. We decided to get coffee for 50 cents and just hang out in front of the building until we had to leave for our train.
22nd March 2024
Eva
@nami
