No coffee for us by nami
Photo 3769

No coffee for us

If you had a car to go anywhere, where would you go? - To the lake next to Jesenice. - Okay, let's go to the closest lake. - Close enough.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Eva

@nami
