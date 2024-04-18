Previous
Next
Movies by nami
Photo 3771

Movies

We went to the cinema to see the latest Ghibli movie that everyone liked so much. I was a bit disappointed, but I still have to research more to see if there was some other point to the movie that I didn't catch.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Eva

@nami
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise