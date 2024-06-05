Previous
Next
🐍🐍🐍 by nami
Photo 3819

🐍🐍🐍

I was learning how to code in python and I made this program that calculates how much money you'll get at the end of the month. I also compare my two jobs to see the difference in earnings.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Eva

@nami
1046% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise