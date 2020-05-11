Previous
Saturday by narayani
Photo 1227

Saturday

Forgot about photos today. Spent time in the studio, shopping, housework, laundry...
11th May 2020 11th May 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
336% complete

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
beautiful! I would like to see the sea - though it probably wouldn't look like this
May 11th, 2020  
