Mortified by narayani
Photo 1283

Mortified

The humiliation of being dressed in a bunny suit 😂❤️🐶🐰
(New “camera” so much better in low light)
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
351% complete

Annie-Sue ace
does/can he show preferences?
July 6th, 2020  
