Grevillea

We’ve been having some cooler weather and even some rain, with accompanying cool clouds, which had been my intention for today’s photo… But I’d left my phone/camera at home so here’s a grevillea from tomorrow.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

narayani

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bloom, I wish they would grow here,
November 9th, 2024  
