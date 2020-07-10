Sign up
Photo 1287
Raven
Wednesday night I started a workshop through Mundaring Arts Centre to make a bird out of a piece of old, black clothing. They are aiming for 1001 birds to be an installation for a dance performance next year. I finished the basic sewing today.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
