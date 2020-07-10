Previous
Raven by narayani
Raven

Wednesday night I started a workshop through Mundaring Arts Centre to make a bird out of a piece of old, black clothing. They are aiming for 1001 birds to be an installation for a dance performance next year. I finished the basic sewing today.
narayani

