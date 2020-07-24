Sign up
Photo 1301
Sunflowers
A lovely gift from one of my workshop participants. Had a lovely day with Yatra today and driveway drinks with the neighbours.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
Twentyseventeen and beyond
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
24th July 2020 3:17pm
