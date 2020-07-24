Previous
Sunflowers by narayani
Photo 1301

Sunflowers

A lovely gift from one of my workshop participants. Had a lovely day with Yatra today and driveway drinks with the neighbours.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
356% complete

Photo Details

