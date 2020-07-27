Previous
Next
Blue Sky by narayani
Photo 1304

Blue Sky

Lay down in the park and Max jumped on my chest...had no idea what I was shooting but they weren’t too bad 😄🐶
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise