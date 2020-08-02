Previous
No! by narayani
No!

I met a lady in the park with two dogs that she walked on a split lead like this. One about Tootsie’s size and one a bit bigger than Max. She offered me her spare lead to try...it didn’t work! 😂
narayani

Annie-Sue ace
try try try again?
August 2nd, 2020  
