Finally!

I’ve never managed to grow poppies before- I love them!
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Margo ace
Nice to see a yellow daisy for a change
August 11th, 2020  
narayani
@777margo thank you - and for the fave! (But I’m pretty sure it’s not a daisy 😉)
August 11th, 2020  
