Almost! by narayani
Photo 1320

Almost!

I booked the kiln today for the 22nd so the pressure is on! Then I went and checked on my acacia....it’s starting to pop! (And Sean and I went for lunch for mum’s birthday ❤️)
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
361% complete

View this month »

