Previous
Next
Acacia rostellifera by narayani
Photo 1325

Acacia rostellifera

Enough of it had popped to give it a go! Also had a lovely lunch with Diane for her 50th.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
This is stunning, when they eventually open the borders and we can get back to WA I would love to come and see your workshop.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise