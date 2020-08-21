Previous
Step 4 by narayani
Step 4

This was yesterday’s job. Today I started getting organised for my next pitfiring...drilling holes in my barrel, collecting seaweed and sawdust...
21st August 2020

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
