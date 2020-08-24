Previous
Today’s the Day! by narayani
Today’s the Day!

First firing of my Acacia pieces! And some other bits of mine, plus some work from Sandy, Meg and Jenny from the club, all in our big, fancy new kiln, affectionately known as “Woo”.
narayani

