Gallery Sit by narayani
Photo 1355

Gallery Sit

We had a lunch and guest speaker in the gallery today. And then realised there was no one to man the gallery afterwards...so here I am.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
371% complete

