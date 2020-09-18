Sign up
Photo 1357
Family Portrait
They are both totally in love with Betsy! I made Jaimie wear what she had on yesterday...the purchase was destined to happen...she went there colour coordinated! 🧡
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
0
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1357
photos
20
followers
13
following
371% complete
View this month »
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th September 2020 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
