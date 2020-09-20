Previous
Sunday by narayani
Sunday

Not a great photo by any means, but summed up the day. Cold, wet and windy with most of it spent on the couch. Except for the exhibition pack up.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
