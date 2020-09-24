Previous
Crocs by narayani
Photo 1363

Crocs

My poor ol’ faithful Crocs are unlikely to last the summer, so some of today was spent trying to find a replacement. It is almost impossible to find sandals with covered toes 😩
24th September 2020

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
I really wouldn't have thought it wold be difficult - but I'll take your word for it
September 24th, 2020  
