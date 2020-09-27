Previous
Off Camping by narayani
Off Camping

The kids took off in Betsy for a couple of days. Not a great weekend to choose coz it’s a long weekend AND the start of the school holidays, but hopefully they find somewhere nice that’s not too crowded.
27th September 2020

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary.
