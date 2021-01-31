Previous
Next
Lockdown by narayani
Photo 1492

Lockdown

Heard this afternoon we’re going into lockdown from 6pm tonight. Totally out of the blue! Yatra had just arrived for a visit, the kids quickly dropped in to pick up their laundry, and Trudy suggested a pre-lockdown drink!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Right - my question is answered.
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise