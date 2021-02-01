Previous
Not a Landscape by narayani
Photo 1493

Not a Landscape

I realise it was supposed to be landscapes this week but I wanted to mark the first day that mask wearing became compulsory here. It was quite calm out in the world, so different from the totally insane scenes I saw on TV yesterday!
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

narayani

