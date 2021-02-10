Previous
Today’s Tools by narayani
Photo 1502

Today’s Tools

These are used for trimming the leather hard pots I made yesterday. Also went to see The Food Club with Lubika. Sweet, feel good movie that made me miss Italy.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
