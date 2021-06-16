Previous
You Guessed It by narayani
Photo 1628

You Guessed It

Manning Park 😄 Can’t decide if the dark horizontal branch in the foreground adds or detracts…
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Difficult decision, I am very undecisive about many of my posts too. It's a beautiful scene, I think I prefer it when I scroll and don't see it ;-)
June 16th, 2021  
