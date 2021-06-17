Previous
Road Trip by narayani
Photo 1629

Road Trip

Naveena’s car needed a decent run and I needed to pick up work from my stockist in Margaret River, Payet Gallery. So we did a day trip…(440km round trip)
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

narayani

