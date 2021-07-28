Previous
More Rain by narayani
More Rain

We’re on track for our wettest July in 60 years…
My life is revolving around getting laundry dry and waiting for Jaimie to go into labour…
I’m finding it impossible to focus on any work…
28th July 2021

narayani

Diana ace
We are having our coldest winter in ten years, I suppose it is better than being the wettest ;-)
July 28th, 2021  
