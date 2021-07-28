Sign up
Photo 1670
More Rain
We’re on track for our wettest July in 60 years…
My life is revolving around getting laundry dry and waiting for Jaimie to go into labour…
I’m finding it impossible to focus on any work…
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana
ace
We are having our coldest winter in ten years, I suppose it is better than being the wettest ;-)
July 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
