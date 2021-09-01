Previous
First Day of Spring by narayani
First Day of Spring

Taken yesterday, which was far more Spring-like than today (which is grey, wet and windy)
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful flowers, even a photobomber or two.
September 1st, 2021  
