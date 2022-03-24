Previous
Routine by narayani
Routine

Something I’ve never been good at, but the kids are trying to get Ren into some sort of sleep pattern. So they asked me to look after him at their place today…we managed to get the 1pm nap on time!
narayani

Diana ace
How cute, such a lovely peaceful sleep he is having.
March 24th, 2022  
