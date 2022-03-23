Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1908
Mundaring Hotel
There were a couple of very tame magpies at the pub. Naveena and I took my work up to the gallery for the upcoming exhibition, visited the brilliant op shop I’d heard about in town and had lunch at the pub.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1908
photos
26
followers
16
following
522% complete
View this month »
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Now that is very tame, lovely close up.
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close