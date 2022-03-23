Previous
Mundaring Hotel by narayani
Photo 1908

Mundaring Hotel

There were a couple of very tame magpies at the pub. Naveena and I took my work up to the gallery for the upcoming exhibition, visited the brilliant op shop I’d heard about in town and had lunch at the pub.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

narayani

Diana ace
Now that is very tame, lovely close up.
March 23rd, 2022  
