narayani
Teeth.
And number 4 has not been fun coming through 🙁
The kids came for dinner last night and Ren stayed with me so they could go back home and get some sleep 😴
22nd March 2022

narayani

@narayani
Diana ace
He looks like a good eater and a bundle of joy!
March 22nd, 2022  
