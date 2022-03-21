Previous
Next
😢 by narayani
Photo 1906

😢

Both the big, beautiful natives outside my bedroom window have died 😢 Today I managed to dig one of them out. The other I will leave until I get blinds installed in my bedroom! (Which I ordered today)
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise