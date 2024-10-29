Previous
Castaways by narayani
Photo 2859

Castaways

Yatra and I went to see the Castaways exhibition today. All work is made from recycled materials. This was one of our favourites and a worthy winner. It’s made from the “broom” of a street sweeper. SO much work!!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

