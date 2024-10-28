Previous
It’s so Hot Already 🥵 by narayani
It’s so Hot Already 🥵

I sat in the shade and enjoyed the serenity and a break from the Already Too Hot at 10 in the Morning and it’s Still October Temperature 😩
I don’t think I’m going to survive the summer 🥵
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
