Photo 1918
Botanical Printing
The last two afternoons I’ve spent with friends learning about printing with leaves on paper. Yesterday was a bit of a disaster for me, but today we were all pretty thrilled with the results.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana
ace
That looks amazing and must be so much fun.
April 2nd, 2022
