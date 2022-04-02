Previous
Next
Botanical Printing by narayani
Photo 1918

Botanical Printing

The last two afternoons I’ve spent with friends learning about printing with leaves on paper. Yesterday was a bit of a disaster for me, but today we were all pretty thrilled with the results.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks amazing and must be so much fun.
April 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise