Not a good photo by any means, but Ren was so sweet and floppy and snuggly when he woke up from his morning nap. They all stayed over last night - Sean and Jaimie had a little date night.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

narayani

Diana ace
A little bundle of joy :-)
April 3rd, 2022  
