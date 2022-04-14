Previous
This is Today by narayani
Photo 1930

This is Today

And not that you can really see them, but there were two Rainbow Lorikeets two thirds up the the right trunk.
14th April 2022

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
