Not Today by narayani
Photo 1929

Not Today

Had a day at home cleaning and sorting so here is a shot from Manning Park a week or so ago. I loved the mottled bark.
13th April 2022

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
