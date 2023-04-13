Previous
On Clay by narayani
Photo 2294

On Clay

First time I have tried this and was rather excited about the results and the possibilities. My friend Jane’s piece was absolutely stunning! Bottom right is from a sculptural piece, the other three are different aspects of the same pot.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

narayani

Gosia ace
Wow, looks very interesting
April 13th, 2023  
