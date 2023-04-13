Sign up
Photo 2294
On Clay
First time I have tried this and was rather excited about the results and the possibilities. My friend Jane’s piece was absolutely stunning! Bottom right is from a sculptural piece, the other three are different aspects of the same pot.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2294
Tags
botanical-printing-on-clay
Gosia
ace
Wow, looks very interesting
April 13th, 2023
