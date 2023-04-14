Previous
Dad by narayani
Photo 2295

Dad

Had a phone call from my eldest (half) sister this morning and she was filling me in on some family history. I dug out some photos of our father and sent them off to her. Also had a lovely day with Ren.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

narayani

Diana ace
What wonderful memories they must have brought back. A great looking dad!
April 14th, 2023  
