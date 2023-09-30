Sign up
Previous
Photo 2464
Slow Down!
Not a sign you see everyday! 😂🐢
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2920
photos
25
followers
18
following
675% complete
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th September 2023 10:28am
Diana
ace
Great sign, is this in a park or on the side of a road.
We have a sign too as the tortoises are all over the place.
September 30th, 2023
