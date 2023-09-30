Previous
Slow Down! by narayani
Photo 2464

Slow Down!

Not a sign you see everyday! 😂🐢
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
675% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great sign, is this in a park or on the side of a road.

We have a sign too as the tortoises are all over the place.
September 30th, 2023  
