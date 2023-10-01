Sign up
Previous
Photo 2465
That’s a Wrap
We pulled down the exhibition today. Had people coming in and work selling right until the end! A fabulous show and a great experience to be involved in it all.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2921
photos
25
followers
18
following
675% complete
View this month »
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st October 2023 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Very happy for you that it went so well, a great capture of the exhibition room.
October 1st, 2023
