That’s a Wrap by narayani
That’s a Wrap

We pulled down the exhibition today. Had people coming in and work selling right until the end! A fabulous show and a great experience to be involved in it all.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Very happy for you that it went so well, a great capture of the exhibition room.
October 1st, 2023  
