Orchids by narayani
Orchids

So happy when they keep on flowering
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
679% complete

Desi
Oh wow how beautiful. You sure have orchid fingers to keep them flowering. Mine always die after the first flowers are gone.
October 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture of this beauty, I love the pastel tones and light.
October 15th, 2023  
