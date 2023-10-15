Sign up
Photo 2479
Too Slow
I should have taken the photo as they started coming towards us…
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2935
photos
25
followers
18
following
679% complete
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th October 2023 9:03am
Tags
runners
Desi
I think it is a great photo. Lovely scene and composition
October 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Maybe they look better from behind, lovely trees and blue sky!
October 15th, 2023
