Photo 2480
Another Go
Having another go at botanical printing for an upcoming exhibition.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2936
photos
25
followers
18
following
679% complete
2480
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th October 2023 1:16pm
Tags
ceramics
,
botanical-printing
Diana
ace
That already looks exciting! Wish I could see how you do it 🤔
October 16th, 2023
