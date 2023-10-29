Sign up
Previous
Photo 2493
Spring Fair
Sean and I took Ren to the Fair. I also took the scooters and it was lovely to see father and son scooting ❤️
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2949
photos
25
followers
18
following
683% complete
View this month »
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th October 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clowns
