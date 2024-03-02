Previous
Good Advice by narayani
Photo 2618

Good Advice

After a very stressful few months, this morning this struck me as more than a traffic sign.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
John Falconer
I am slowing down. I just don’t want to stop!! 😀😀😀
March 2nd, 2024  
