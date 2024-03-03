Previous
Under the Same Sun by narayani
Under the Same Sun

It was a great concert last night. As for the photo…should have tried to disguise that coldsore 🙄 and the leg in the background is a bit of a hoot 😂
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
