Hundreds of times walking past this tree but today I saw it.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
BeckyJo ace
Awwww sweet!
March 4th, 2024  
